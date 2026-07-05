"Needs To Be Strengthened": Maharashtra Food Regulator Chief On Manpower

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde has said the department is stepping up enforcement across the state but acknowledged that it requires additional manpower to further strengthen action against food and drug violations.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Munde said the foremost responsibility of the FDA is to ensure that every citizen gets safe food and safe medicines.

"Every post has roles defined under the law. The role of this post is to ensure that every citizen gets safe food and safe drugs. People should not suffer because of the food they eat or the medicines they consume," he said.

FDA Seeks More Manpower

Calling manpower one of the department's biggest requirements, Munde said efforts are underway to strengthen staffing and that the state government has responded positively.

"The staff needs to be strengthened. We are working on it and will approach the government for sanctioning additional posts. The government is positive," he said.

'Chalta Hai' Attitude Won't Be Tolerated

Issuing a strong message to food businesses and pharmaceutical establishments, Munde said compliance with regulations is non-negotiable.

"'Chalta Hai' attitude will not work with us. Establishments will have to comply because people's safety is of utmost importance. Every person has the right to safe food and safe medicine," he said.

Munde added that while food safety regulations have existed since 2011, the department has simplified them to make compliance easier.

Enforcement Has Become More Visible

According to Munde, the FDA's enforcement drive has become more aggressive in recent months, with action based on intelligence inputs, surveillance, and public complaints.

"Our enforcement activities have increased and become more visible. We receive inputs from citizens, gather intelligence, and maintain surveillance before taking action," he said.

New Grievance Portal Next Week

To improve public participation, Munde said the FDA is launching a new mobile-friendly grievance link next week.

Citizens can currently register complaints through the department's toll-free number, mobile application, and email. The upcoming portal will allow complaints to be monitored directly by the commissioner.

He also said the FDA already has a confidential whistleblower mechanism operating under his supervision while appealing to citizens to report violations involving expired products, misleading advertisements, and other food safety concerns.

Festival Inspections At Religious Places

With the festive season approaching, Munde said the FDA has already intensified inspections at major pilgrimage centres, including Shirdi, Shegaon, Akkalkot and Pandharpur.

The department has been collecting food samples from these locations and will further increase inspections during festivals to ensure that devotees receive safe food and sweets.

"If establishments comply with regulations, they have nothing to fear," he said.

Action Against Illegal Dairies

On milk safety, Munde said every dairy business must obtain a licence under the law.

"Dairies operating without licences are illegal. They need to apply for licences and comply with regulations," he said.

Advice For Consumers

Munde urged consumers to become active participants in ensuring food safety by checking whether restaurants have valid licences, maintaining cleanliness, verifying expiry dates and reading food labels before making purchases.

He also reminded people that restaurants are required to provide potable drinking water free of charge.

"We pay attention to our dressing sense and hairstyle. We should pay equal attention to the food places around us," he said.