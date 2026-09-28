NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: NDTV Yuva, the youth conclave, is taking place today, bringing together some of India's brightest minds, boldest voices and inspiring changemakers on one platform.
With a strong focus on youth and thought leadership, NDTV Yuva provides a space for young India to engage, exchange ideas and empower one another. The conclave builds on the success of its previous editions and continues to evolve as a platform reflecting the voice of India's youth.
The event features engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses and immersive storytelling. This edition focuses on a wide range of issues, including politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the changing influence of digital and social media.
Follow The Live Updates Of NDTV Yuva:
NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: Stage Set For NDTV Yuva
#NDTVYuva2026 | The stage is set, the voices are ready! #NDTVYuva Mumbai Edition begins now.— NDTV (@ndtv) September 28, 2026
From fearless ideas to future-defining conversations, witness the energy and ambition of a generation that's shaping New India.
LIVE on NDTV | 10 AM onwards
More on… pic.twitter.com/bXo2p21j23
NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: What Does It Take To Stay Relevant? Anubhavi Yadav Answers At NDTV Yuva
#NDTVYuva2026 | In a world that moves fast, what makes you stay relevant? Comedy content creator Anubhavi Yadav will join NDTV Yuva for an honest conversation on reinvention, staying true to yourself, and defining relevance on your own terms.— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
Watch the conversation. Only on… pic.twitter.com/WdTeI7kmZa
NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: Food Safety Under The Scanner: Tukaram Mundhe At NDTV Yuva
Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, will join NDTV Yuva for a critical conversation on food and medicine safety, tackling adulteration, protecting public health, and building a safer system for all.— Tukaram Mundhe Updates (@tukarammunheupd) September 27, 2026
September 28 | 10 AM onwards… pic.twitter.com/On4Y5MT8FX
NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: AI's Impact On Jobs, Learning And Life
#NDTVYuva2026 | AI Boom Vs Doom— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
AI is no longer just the future — it’s already reshaping how we learn, work and build.
At NDTV Yuva, AI Educator Ishan Sharma unpacks the opportunities, challenges and questions that come with the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence.
From… pic.twitter.com/xhzMQR0POw
NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: Bold Ideas, Unfiltered Conversations, Inspiring Stories
#NDTVYuva2026 | The voices shaping tomorrow. The minds challenging today. The changemakers creating what’s next.— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
From politics and entrepreneurship to entertainment, sports, education, social justice and the digital world — NDTV YUVA brings together a new generation of thinkers,… pic.twitter.com/BWDuAwJ4qn