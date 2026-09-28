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NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: NDTV Yuva, the youth conclave, is taking place today, bringing together some of India's brightest minds, boldest voices and inspiring changemakers on one platform.

With a strong focus on youth and thought leadership, NDTV Yuva provides a space for young India to engage, exchange ideas and empower one another. The conclave builds on the success of its previous editions and continues to evolve as a platform reflecting the voice of India's youth.

The event features engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses and immersive storytelling. This edition focuses on a wide range of issues, including politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the changing influence of digital and social media.

Follow The Live Updates Of NDTV Yuva:

Sep 28, 2026 09:27 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: Stage Set For NDTV Yuva

Sep 28, 2026 08:08 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: What Does It Take To Stay Relevant? Anubhavi Yadav Answers At NDTV Yuva

Sep 28, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: Food Safety Under The Scanner: Tukaram Mundhe At NDTV Yuva

Sep 28, 2026 08:01 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: AI's Impact On Jobs, Learning And Life

Sep 28, 2026 07:59 (IST)
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NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: Bold Ideas, Unfiltered Conversations, Inspiring Stories

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