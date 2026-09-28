NDTV Yuva 2026 Live Updates: NDTV Yuva, the youth conclave, is taking place today, bringing together some of India's brightest minds, boldest voices and inspiring changemakers on one platform.

With a strong focus on youth and thought leadership, NDTV Yuva provides a space for young India to engage, exchange ideas and empower one another. The conclave builds on the success of its previous editions and continues to evolve as a platform reflecting the voice of India's youth.

The event features engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses and immersive storytelling. This edition focuses on a wide range of issues, including politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the changing influence of digital and social media.

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