NDA Ally OP Rajbhar's Son Arvind Rajbhar To Contest 2024 Polls From UP's Ghosi

Arvind Rajbhar is the principal general secretary of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (File)

BJP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) today announced Arvind Rajbhar, the son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, as its candidate for the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections.

SBSP president and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar announced the candidature of his son from the seat.

Talking to reporters, Om Prakash Rajbhar said one seat has been finalised in talks with the BJP. Discussions for the other are underway, he said.

"Party leaders and workers have decided to field Arvind Rajbhar as the candidate from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat," the SBSP president said.

Earlier in the day, he held a review meeting with SBSP leaders at the party's head office in Rasra regarding the elections.

Arvind Rajbhar during the previous BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had the status of minister of state. He is the principal general secretary of the SBSP.

He had contested the 2022 assembly elections from Shivpur in Varanasi district as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance but lost to BJP's Anil Rajbhar.

Om Prakash Rajbhar said he will work shoulder-to-shoulder with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance wins all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.