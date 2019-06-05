Naked Man Seen Being Brutally Thrashed In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Police on Wednesday said that they have identified one of the assailants in a disturbing viral video showing some youths relentlessly hitting a naked man in a village in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills bordering Bangladesh.

In the video, the victim, who is yet to be identified, is heard screaming "Oh God. Please forgive me" with folded hands and repeatedly crying for "Allah's help" as the attackers shower blows on his face and chest, and even kick him in the genital area.

"The incident occurred at Ranikor village but we don't know as yet when the incident happened and the reason for the assault," South West Khasi Hills police chief Maxwell Syiem told IANS.

Police have identified one of the attackers and most of them seem to be from Ranikor village, he said, adding they were now trying to find out the identity and whereabouts of the victim.

Meghalaya Police chief R. Chandranathan said that he has directed police to initiate action against those involved in the "barbaric attack".