'My Photos, Chats': Sacked Indian-Origin CEO Seeks Protection From Abuse

Zilingo sacked Ankiti Bose after an investigation into claims of "serious financial irregularities"

Ankiti Bose, who was fired last week as chief executive officer of the Singapore startup Zilingo, says that she has sought a protection order against a Twitter user. Ms Bose said that he personal photos, chats, and documents were accessed and shared without her consent.

"My personal photos, chats, documents, records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent and now I have seen versions of them on the internet which are clearly fake, but damaging nonetheless. I don't know who is doing this," Ms Bose said in an Instagram post.

Zilingo -- an online fashion company that supplies technology to apparel merchants and factories -- was founded in 2015 by Ankiti Bose and chief technology officer Dhruv Kapoor.

On March 31, Ankiti Bose was placed under suspension following complaints of alleged discrepancies in the company accounts.

The e-commerce platform terminated her employment after an investigation into claims of what it called "serious financial irregularities". The firm, however, did not elaborate on the allegations against Ms Bose or the findings of the audit.

"I still have not seen the complaints that have purported been lodged against me. I have not seen the report used to terminate me. I have suffered the indignity of being fired by email by the company that I had founded," she said.

Ankiti Bose said that she had sought legal protection because she fears there are elements who might benefit by intimidating her. In an earlier post, Ms Bose had said she and her family were receiving constant threats online.

"I have sought protection legally because I fear that there are elements out there that might benefit from intimidating me and maligning me by weaponizing the media and social media. I have tried to let it go and not think about who writes these blogs or tweets, but I draw the line at rape threats," Ms Bose said.