The Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Corporation, was pulled up today by the Bombay High Court over the growing garbage and plastic waste crisis across the country's financial capital. The court pointed out that civic authorities had cleaned and spruced up Mumbai's roads ahead of the visit of Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards and questioned why the city cannot stay clean every day.

While hearing a bunch of petitions on the issue of pollution near the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said the BMC has created a "two-day temporary show" for the royal guests instead of maintaining a "permanent show" of cleanliness for ordinary Mumbaikars.

The civic body had demonstrated its ability to "work wonders" when VIP guests visit the city, while residents continue to struggle with garbage accumulating on roads, the judges said, declaring that the "whole city is full of filth".

The court warned that it would take action against ward officers if the situation did not improve.

The judges also raised concern over non-bio-degradable plastic waste piling up at dumping grounds and eventually washing onto the city's coastline during the monsoon.

The bench questioned why the BMC was not taking aggressive steps towards a complete ban on plastic, instead of allowing commercial interests to come in the way.

Emphasising the need to stop plastic waste at its source, the court said preventing plastic waste generation was essential to protecting the city and the environment.

The court urged the BMC and the Maharashtra government to strictly enforce the plastic ban and conduct public awareness campaigns against littering.

The bench also directed the monitoring committee to conduct an internal audit of the odour and pollution issues at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

The monitoring committee has been asked to submit its audit report before the next hearing, which is due on December 7, 2026.