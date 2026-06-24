"He Was 21, Had Entire Life Ahead Of Him": Family In Tears After Mumbai Local Murder

"My child hasn't eaten anything; he is hungry," said Mayank Lohar's mother, almost in a state of delirium induced by the 21-year-old's brutal murder on a Mumbai local train. Battling crippling grief, tears and the shock of the loss, she managed to eke out a few broken sentences, whose crux was that he wasn't the kind of person to pick fights.

"Punish him (the accused)...he (the victim) would never pick a fight with anyone," Lohar's mother, inconsolable, told the media.

"He wouldn't even step out of the house unnecessarily...What can I do? Where do I go?" she added.

Lohar was travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local on Tuesday night. He got into an argument with another passenger between Goregaon and Kandivali. The fight was over shutting the coach door during heavy rain, police said.

The accused shortly drew a huge knife from his bag and stabbed Lohar, who died on the spot.

A video recorded by fellow passengers showed the accused, Roshan Suvarna, dressed in all black, walking away from the victim. "Ye mar diya usko, mar diya (He killed him-he actually killed him)," the witnesses said.

Murder Triggers Questions On Security On Mumbai Local

"Where were the police? Where were the fellow passengers?" Lohar's elder sister darted some poignant questions at the media.

"My brother never used to travel hanging on the train door. You can ask anyone in our residential building that he wouldn't fight with anyone. He was just a 21-year-old boy; his entire life was ahead of him," she said, adding, "Today, my brother died, tomorrow somebody else's brother will die".

Also read: Man Stabbed To Death In Moving Mumbai Local Train After Row Over Closing Door

She demanded the death penalty for the murderer.

"If he doesn't get the death penalty, then tomorrow, someone else will die. I am talking about all those criminals who carry these weapons with them. The weapon was used in the first-class compartment," she stressed.

What The Police Said

According to the Western Railway Police, the accused was first beaten by the passengers. Enraged, he attacked Lohar with the weapon.

"Between Goregaon and Kandivali, two passengers fought over closing the train's door amid rainfall. During this time, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife. He then fled the scene," Datta Khuprekar, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali Railway Police, said.

Several police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.