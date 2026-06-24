Man Stabbed To Death In Moving Mumbai Local Train After Row Over Closing Door

A man was allegedly stabbed to death inside a moving Mumbai local train on Tuesday night following an argument over closing the coach door during heavy rain, police said.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local when he got into a heated argument with another passenger between Goregaon and Kandivali.

A disturbing video from the train showed the accused, dressed in all black and holding a knife, walking away after attacking the victim. Bloodstains could be seen streaking down the metal seats.

"Ye mar diya usko, mar diya (He killed him-he actually killed him)," people could be heard saying in the video.

Passengers were seen dispersing as the accused, with his shirt unbuttoned up to his navel, turned around to look at the man lying on the train floor in a pool of blood. Nobody tried to stop or approach the accused, the video showed.

According to the Western Railway Police, the dispute escalated to the point where some passengers began assaulting the accused. Enraged by the assault, the accused pulled a knife from his bag and launched a fatal attack on Lohar, police said.

"Between Goregaon and Kandivali, two passengers fought over closing the train's door amid rainfall. During this time, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife. He then fled the scene," Datta Khuprekar, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali Railway Police, said.

The victim died on the spot.

The Railway Police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Seven police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who has been identified and is currently missing.

(Wih inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)