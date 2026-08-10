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Man Stabbed To Death Over Rs 700 Loan Dispute In Delhi, 3 Arrested: Police

Three men, including a criminal with 10 previous theft cases, have been arrested, police said.

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Man Stabbed To Death Over Rs 700 Loan Dispute In Delhi, 3 Arrested: Police
Police said further investigation is underway.
  • A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rohini after intervening in a loan dispute
  • The victim, Mukesh Yadav, was injured near Begumpur Vihar and died at AIIMS Trauma Centre
  • Three men, including one with 10 prior theft cases, were arrested by police in connection
What is the current status of the legal case against them?
New Delhi:

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rohini here after he allegedly intervened when one of the accused confronted his brother over the repayment of a Rs 700 loan, police said on Monday.

Three men, including a criminal with 10 previous theft cases, have been arrested, they said.

Police said the deceased Mukesh Yadav was stabbed near Begumpur Vihar in the Begumpur area on Sunday.

He was taken to Aggarsain Hospital but was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre after his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries there around 2:18 am on Monday, police said.

According to police, Mukesh's brother Satish had borrowed Rs 700 from the accused, Sachin alias Sagar (29), an e-rickshaw driver listed as a bad character by the Begumpur police station. Police said Sachin had allegedly been demanding repayment, but Satish had not returned the money.

"On Sunday, Sachin confronted Satish and demanded the money. Mukesh intervened after hearing the commotion and tried to defend his brother, following which an altercation broke out," a senior police officer said.

Sachin stabbed Mukesh during the alleged altercation, causing a serious injury to his right shoulder, he said.

Police said after a PCR call regarding the stabbing was received from Aggarsain Hospital, the crime and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene: A road between Bharat Vihar and Pansali in Sector 33. Bloodstains were found at the scene, police said.

After Mukesh's death, police registered a case at Begumpur police station, identified three suspects and raided different hotels and lodges, arresting all three accused.

During interrogation, they allegedly disclosed their involvement in the crime. "The accused were identified as Sachin, Pankaj alias Bhura (23), another e-rickshaw driver, and Abhishek alias Atal (22), an auto driver. Pankaj and Abhishek have no previous criminal involvement," the officer said.

Police said further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Man Stabbed To Death, Rohini Murder, Man Killed Over Rs 700 Loan
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