Mumbai Civic Body Transfers Official After Row Over Jain Temple Demolition

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday transferred an assistant municipal commissioner after the demolition of a Jain temple in Vile Parle area of the city sparked a controversy.

Members of the Jain community took out a protest march over the issue earlier in the day.

Navnath Ghadge, who was in charge of the K-east ward, has been transferred with immediate effect, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told PTI.

A team of K-east ward on April 16 demolished a Jain temple or 'chaitalaya' located inside Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, claiming it to be an unauthorised structure.

A protest march was taken to the ward office on Saturday. Paresh Shah of the Maharashtra Gaushala Sangh claimed that more 20,000 people including religious leaders and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prasad Lodha, local BJP MLA Parag Alavani and a few other political leaders participated in the march.

A delegation of protesters submitted a memorandum of demands and had a two-hour-long meeting with Mr Ghadge, he said.

"The entire Jain community is anguished by the BMC's action," said Mr Shah, demanding that the civic body suspend the officer. The temple was demolished without giving the trustees time to respond, he claimed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and city MLA Aaditya Thackeray said the BMC was being fully and directly controlled by the Chief Minister's Office and Urban Development Minister's office, suggesting that they were to blame for the incident.

The Jain Community is protesting against the @mybmc demolishing a Derasar in Mumbai, 2 days ago.



The BMC is now fully and directly controlled by the Chief Minister's office and UD minister's office.



• CM- BJP.

• DCM- Mindhe.

• 2 co- Guardian Ministers- BJP.

• @mybmc run… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 19, 2025

The Urban Development department is headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde who heads the rival Shiv Sena.

"Who was guardian minister (Lodha) protesting against? What he is doing is drama instead of saving the Derasar (temple) using his powers as guardian minister! "He has an illegal office in the BMC itself, and has a huge experience of real estate and such cases. Instead of protecting the Derasar, now he is doing the drama of a protest. I hope everyone realises - the BJP belongs to nobody. It is the BJP govt that is running the BMC through the CM's office," Mr Thackeray alleged.

MP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, who participated in the protest march, claimed BMC officials demolished the temple without waiting for the court's ruling.

The idols of Jain Tirthankars and religious texts were also "insulted" during the action, she alleged, blaming the "bulldozer government of the BJP alliance" responsible for the "conspiracy." She spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani who assured that a new temple will be built at the same place.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the BJP government of "targeting the minorities". "It is wrong to demolish a structure without giving a proper notice. Action should be taken against the officials involved in this, " he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)