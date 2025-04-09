Mahavir Jayanti 2025: 7 Beautiful Jain Temples To Visit In India

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Mahavir Jayanti, a key occasion for Jains worldwide, will be observed on April 10 this year. Regarded as the most significant festival in Jainism, it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the final Tirthankara—meaning saviour and spiritual guide. He is recognized as the 24th and last Tirthankara to lead followers toward the path of righteousness.

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant day for Jains worldwide, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion. The festivities vary across communities, but common practices include carrying an idol of Lord Mahavira on a chariot, known as Rath Yatra, symbolising the spread of his teachings. Devotees engage in charitable works, reflecting Lord Mahavira's emphasis on compassion and giving back to society.

They also visit temples dedicated to Lord Mahavira, participating in prayer meets and seeking spiritual guidance. Here is a list of notable Jain temples you might consider visiting during this auspicious festival, known for their spiritual importance, architectural beauty, and historical significance:

1. Palitana Temples, Gujarat

Located on Shatrunjaya Hill in Bhavnagar district, this complex features over 900 temples, making it one of the holiest Jain pilgrimage sites. The main temple is dedicated to Lord Adinath (Rishabhanatha), the first Tirthankara. The climb of over 3,000 steps to reach the temples is considered a sacred journey, especially during Mahavir Jayanti, when devotees flock here for blessings and reflection.

2. Dilwara Temples, Rajasthan

Situated near Mount Abu, these temples are renowned for their stunning marble carvings and architectural brilliance. Built between the 11th and 13th centuries, the complex includes five temples dedicated to various Tirthankaras, such as Adinath and Mahavir Swami. The intricate designs and serene ambiance make it a must-visit during the festival.

3. Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan

Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, this 15th-century temple is dedicated to Lord Adinath and is famous for its 1,444 uniquely carved marble pillars. Its grandeur and peaceful setting attract devotees and visitors alike, especially during Mahavir Jayanti, when the temple resonates with prayers and celebrations.

4. Shikharji Temple, Jharkhand

Perched atop Parasnath Hill, Shikharji is one of the most sacred Jain sites, as it is believed that 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras attained salvation here. The temple's spiritual significance and scenic surroundings make it a key destination for pilgrims during Mahavir Jayanti, often involving a trek through the Madhuban forest.

5. Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Delhi

Located opposite the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk, this is the oldest Jain temple in Delhi, dating back to 1656. Dedicated to Lord Mahavir, it's a vibrant spot during Mahavir Jayanti, with special rituals and processions, offering an accessible urban pilgrimage option.

6. Gomateshwara Temple, Karnataka

Situated in Shravanabelagola, this temple is home to the world's largest monolithic statue—a 57-foot-tall figure of Bahubali, the son of Adinath. Carved in the 10th century, it's a significant site for Jains, and Mahavir Jayanti brings added reverence to this architectural marvel.

7. Sonagiri Temples, Madhya Pradesh

This hilltop complex in Datia features over 100 white-spired temples, dating back to the 9th century. It's particularly sacred for Digambar Jains, as many ascetics are believed to have attained liberation here. The tranquil setting and historical depth make it a special stop during the festival.