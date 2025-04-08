Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Be Closed On April 9 Or April 10?

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: If you have any pending bank-related tasks, it's time to plan. Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, and the long weekend includes two additional non-working days-Second Saturday and Sunday.

When is Mahavir Jayanti- April 9 or 10?

There has been some confusion over the exact date, but as per the public holiday calendars issued by the central and state governments, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 10 (Thursday).

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed on April 10 for Mahavir Janma Kalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti. However, this is not a nationwide closure.

Banks will remain shut only in specific cities, including:

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, and others.

Banks will remain open in cities like:

Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

What is Mahavir Jayanti?

Celebrated in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar, Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It is one of the most significant religious festivals for the Jain community worldwide.

Here's a list of bank holidays in April 2025:

- April 1 (Tuesday) - Account Closing (Banks will remain closed: Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh)

- April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Hyderabad)

- April 6: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 10: Mahavir Jayanti (Most states)

- April 12: Second Saturday (All over India)

- April 13: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 14: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals (some states)

- April 15: Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu (Some states)

- April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

- April 18: Good Friday (Most states)

- April 20: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 21: Garia Puja (Agartala)

- April 26: 4th Saturday (All over India)

- April 27: Weekly Holiday (All over India)

- April 29: Lord Parshuram Jayanti (Shimla)

- April 30: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

Impact of bank holidays on your financial planning

If you are planning to do some important banking work, then plan your transactions and bank visits keeping these holidays in mind. Especially services like cheque clearance, fund transfer and cash withdrawal may be affected.

Keep in mind that online banking services, including net banking, mobile banking, and ATM services, will remain operational during bank holidays.