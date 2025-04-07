Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance Of The Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant day for the Jain community across the world, will be celebrated on March 29 this year. The festival is considered to be the most important one for Jains and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankara, which means saviour and spiritual teacher, in Jainism. He was believed to be the 24th and the last Tirthankara to the righteous path.

Celebrated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month by the Hindu calendar, the date of Mahavir Jayanti varies each year. Usually, the festival falls between March and April of the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 10 (Thursday). Mahavir Jayanti is also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, or the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira - the founder of Jainism.

Who was Lord Mahavira?

Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC in Kundagram, present-day Bihar, India. He was born to Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha. As he came of age, he took over the kingdom and ruled it for over 30 years. During his reign, he was known for his wisdom and compassion. However, after three decades of ruling, Lord Mahavir felt an inner calling to renounce the luxuries of life and embark on a spiritual journey. He sought to attain enlightenment and understand the true nature of existence. This marked the beginning of his transformation into a spiritual leader and the founder of Jainism.

Lord Mahavir was a strong advocate for non-violence and compassion towards all living beings. His teachings emphasized the importance of loving and respecting every form of life, from the smallest micro-organisms to the largest multicelled creatures. These principles ultimately gave rise to Jainism, a religion that he founded.

After several years of rigorous penance and meditation, he achieved Kevala Jnana, which is considered the highest level of spiritual enlightenment in Jainism.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is an occasion to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavir and to celebrate his teachings and philosophy. On this day, Jains across the world visit Jain temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. The day is marked by elaborate processions, bhajans, and spiritual discourses, which are conducted to propagate the teachings of Lord Mahavir.

The festival is considered an occasion to remember the teachings of Lord Mahavir and to reflect on his philosophy of leading a simple and austere life, free from materialistic possessions and attachments.

Mahavir Jayanti Celebrations

Mahavir Jayanti, a significant day for Jains worldwide, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion. The festivities vary across communities, but common practices include carrying an idol of Lord Mahavira on a chariot, known as Rath Yatra, symbolising the spread of his teachings. Devotees sing devotional songs, or Bhajans, in praise of Lord Mahavira's contributions to Jainism. The idol is then given a ceremonial bath, or Abhisheka, signifying purification and renewal.

In addition to these rituals, devotees engage in charitable works, reflecting Lord Mahavira's emphasis on compassion and giving back to society. They also visit temples dedicated to Lord Mahavira, participating in prayer meets and seeking spiritual guidance. Priests and community leaders hold lectures to promote the principles of Jainism, focusing on the path of virtue and self-discipline.