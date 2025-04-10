Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages To Share

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Mahavir Jayanti, a key occasion for Jains worldwide, is being observed today, i.e April 10. Regarded as the most significant festival in Jainism, it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the final Tirthankara—meaning saviour and spiritual guide. He is recognised as the 24th and last Tirthankara to lead followers toward the path of righteousness. During his lifetime, he taught the virtues of non-violence, truth, chastity, non-attachment and leading a moral and principled life.

On this day, Jains across the world visit Jain temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. The day is marked by elaborate processions, bhajans, and spiritual discourses, which are conducted to propagate the teachings of Lord Mahavir. The festival is considered an occasion to remember the teachings of Lord Mahavir and to reflect on his philosophy of leading a simple and austere life, free from materialistic possessions and attachments.

Here are some messages and greetings you can send to your friends and family, wishing them a Happy Mahavir Jayanti:

1. Let us follow the path of Ahimsa, truth, and peace shown by Lord Mahavir. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti.

2. May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and external compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

3. Let us walk on the path of spiritual awakening and inner peace. Warm wishes to you and your family on Mahavir Jayanti.

4. May you always walk the path of non-violence, truth, and humility. Sending heartfelt wishes on Mahavir Jayanti.

5. The light that leads us to a better world is the non-violent, compassionate teachings of Lord Mahavir. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

6. Let's pray for peace and harmony for all human lives on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

7.Arihant ki boli

siddhon ka saar

Acharyon ka path

sadhuo ka sath

Ahinsa ka prachar

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

8. May this Mahavir Jayanti bring you closer to the path of self-realization and inner joy.

9. This Mahavir Jayanti, may you renounce ignorance and embrace the light of inner wisdom.

Let Lord Mahavir's wisdom guide you towards a life of humility, gratitude, and peace.

Here are some of his teachings and quotes