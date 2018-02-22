MoU Signed With UP Government On Rs 500 Cr Ramayana film: Producers

The MoU was sealed at the UP Investors Summit 2018, today, according to a statement by the producer Madhu Mantena.
Billed as India's most expensive film, the project is also backed by Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra besides Mr Mantena.
Awanish Kumar Awasthi, principle secretary (information department) and chairman of Film Bandhu, announced that they will fully support the efforts of making "Ramayana" in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.
There was, however, no official word on the development.
Mr Mantena, who has produced "Ghajini", said the new project is an effort to retell Indian mythology to all generations in all its audio visual glory with the help of the latest technology and visual effects.