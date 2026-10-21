Mother, 4-Year-Old Son Run Over By Truck While Crossing Road In Jharkhand

A woman and her four-year-old son were killed after being hit by a speeding truck while they were crossing a road in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on Wednesday, police officials said. Her three other children, who were accompanying her, escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred at Barhi Chowk when the woman was returning to her matrimonial home in Bihar with her four children after celebrating Durga Puja at her parental home in Hazaribagh.

Police and local residents identified the deceased as Urmila Devi (35), a resident of Kewalia village under Barachatti police station limits in Bihar's Gaya district, and her son Deepanshu Kumar (4).

Urmila had come with her four children to her parental home at Khaira-Karma in Tati Jhariya for Durga Puja. After the festivities concluded, she set out for Barachatti with the children on Wednesday.

As the family was crossing the road near Barhi Chowk, a speeding truck hit Urmila and Deepanshu, killing both of them on the spot. Her three other children escaped unhurt.

Children's toys and other belongings were left scattered on the road following the accident.

Soon after being informed, Barhi police station in-charge Vinod Kumar reached the spot with a police team. The bodies were taken into custody and sent to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police also seized the truck, which was driving away from the spot following the accident, and brought it to the police station. The driver, however, managed to flee.

A large crowd gathered at the accident site, disrupting traffic for some time. Police later cleared the area and restored traffic movement.

The deceased woman's family members have been informed about the tragedy. Her husband, Dinesh Singh, who works as a labourer in Mumbai, was also informed over the phone, police said.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding truck driver. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)