Video: School Van Hits Divider In Jharkhand, 12 Students Injured

Twelve students were injured after a school van hit a road divider in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Bhuvaneshwari Temple Road this morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the school van crashed into the road divider near N Type quarters in Telco Stadium area, an officer said.

"Twelve students were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the van crashed into the road divider. The driver had sustained injuries but managed to flee from the spot," Telco Police Station officer-in-charge Suresh Prasad told PTI.

All the injured students of Vidya Bharati Chinmaya Vidyalaya received treatment at Tata Motors Hospital and were released later, he said.

"We are trying to trace the driver," the police officer said.

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