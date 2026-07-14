Cop Killed, 3 Injured After Police Van Rams Parked Truck In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

A police constable was killed and three other personnel sustained injuries after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday morning, officers said.

One of the injured persons is in a serious condition, while the remaining two are out of danger, they said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am on GT Road in Barwaada police station area when the policemen were returning to Hazaribag after a raid in Maithan Dam outpost area in Dhanbad, they said.

The deceased constable has been identified as Ram Lakhan Yadav (55), who was a resident of Jainagar in Koderma district, Suryakant, officer-in-charge of Chalkusha police station to which the police team belonged, said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters-I, Dhanbad, Kumar Vinod, told PTI, "A police team comprising three constables and a driver was dispatched for a raid in Dhanbad. While returning, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the rear of a trailer truck, which was parked on the roadside due to a breakdown."

"A constable died, while three others suffered injuries... One of them is in serious condition, while the other two are out of danger," he added.

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