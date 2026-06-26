8 Killed After Truck Collides With Van In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Eight people were killed after a coal-laden truck hit a van carrying a band party in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, triggering a protest by locals, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred in the Barlaung Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa Police Station limits around midnight when the truck struck the van, a senior officer said.

"Initially, seven people died in the accident. The injured, who was referred to Ranchi's RIMS for treatment, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, taking the total toll to eight," Rajrappa Police Station in-charge Krishna Kumar said.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of people in the accident.

"The news of the road accident near Lari-Barlong on the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway, in which many people have lost their lives, is extremely sad and painful. My deepest condolences to the grieving family members. May God grant them the strength to bear this hour of sorrow," Gangwar posted on X.

The CM wrote on the social media platform that he was "saddened by the tragic news of seven people dying in a road accident near Lari-Barlaung on the Ramgarh-Bokaro road late last night".

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the grieving family members to bear this hour of sorrow," he posted.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alok Ranjan told PTI that six people were killed on the spot, while one died while undergoing treatment at a Ramgarh hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the SDPO said.

However, Ramgarh Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar said eight people were brought to the sadar hospital, and seven of them were declared dead.

"The injured person was in critical condition and had been sent to Ranchi for advanced treatment. All the bodies have been kept at the post-mortem house for further procedure," he said earlier in the day.

The deceased were residents of Marangmarcha and Balsagra, and the accident occurred when they were going to take part in an event on Friday, another police officer said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that the van was damaged badly.

Villagers blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro road, alleging that at least 11 people were killed in accidents in the area in the past three days due to "negligence" of the district administration.

The blockade was lifted after police intervention.

The Rajrappa Police Station in-charge said both the vehicles were seized, and the truck driver was absconding after the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)