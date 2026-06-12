5 Of Family, Including Children, Killed In Road Accident In Jharkhand

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed and four others seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said.

The accident occurred at Agharma in the Kolebira area late afternoon when the driver lost control of the car, and the vehicle struck a tree, a senior officer said.

"A woman, a man and three children were killed on the spot after their car hit a roadside tree at Agharma," Simdega Sub Divisional Police Officer Dharamdeo Paswan told PTI.

The four injured were taken to a hospital in Ranchi, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical, he said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle was going from Ranchi to Simdega.

Gulam Mustafa (58) and his wife Gulshan Ara (48), both residents of Lohardaga district, were among the deceased.

Three others, who lost their lives, were Anabya Parveen (3), the daughter of Mihsin Hashmi of Ranchi's Doranda, Aayra Naaz (18 months), the daughter of Arshi Hashmi of Simdega's Kolebira and Md Arsh Hashmi (8).

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