3 Of Family Dead In Head-On Truck Collision In Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Three members of a family died in a head-on collision between a truck and a scooter in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhuluva Khunta within the Kuru police station limits when the scooty with the three family members collided with the truck in the afternoon, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kishore Bhagat (32), his mother Bishun Bhagatain (53) and cousin Niranjan Oraon (26). All of them were residents of Kolsimri village.

"Two persons died on the spot, while the woman succumbed to injuries during treatment at Sadar Hospital," SP Sadique Anwar Rizvi said.

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