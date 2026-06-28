MK Stalin's Son-In-Law Sends Notices To 2 TVK Ministers Over 'Defamation'

MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan has sent legal notices to TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar, alleging that they made baseless and defamatory remarks against him.

The notices, sent through his legal counsel, demand that the ministers withdraw their statements and issue an apology within 15 days, failing which legal action will be initiated.

According to the notice sent to Aadhav Arjuna, the minister made unfounded corruption allegations against Sabareesan during a media interaction.

The notice sent to Aadhav Arjuna alleges that the minister made unfounded corruption allegations against Sabareesan during a media interaction, which was carried by news channels.

The notice alleges that the TVK minister said all DMK ministers "collected money through corruption in all 36 departments" of the erstwhile state government and distributed this money to Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan from 16 departments each.

The notice further alleges that multiple regional channels have carried this news across all social media platforms, which garnered more than four lakh views.

Meanwhile, the notice to CTR Nirmal Kumar objects to his claim that Sabareesan benefited from electricity tariff hikes during the previous DMK government.

It alleges that during a press briefing, Kumar said that the electricity department's revenue and expenditure had increased under the DMK government, while borrowings also skyrocketed.

"We have to ask the previous government ministers about who enjoyed the electricity bill tariff hike - whether it is a family or the son-in-law or the son," the notice cites Kumar as saying.

Sabareesan has demanded a retraction of the statements and a public apology, warning that failure to comply within the stipulated period would lead to further legal proceedings.