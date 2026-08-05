"I'm Son Of MK Stalin": Udhayanidhi Stalin Shares Pic With Father After Release

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was briefly arrested by the police over his comments on actor Trisha Krishnan, has invoked his political lineage while slamming the ruling TVK after his release. Sharing a picture with his father, MK Stalin, the junior Stalin said he does not "fear the tactics".

"I am the grandson of Kalaignar and the son of M K Stalin. I am a cadre of the DMK. We do not fear these tactics. If it means getting arrested while fighting for farmers, not just once - I will get arrested even 100 times. Your repression will never stop our service to the people for even a single day!" Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote in a post on X.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was briefly arrested on Tuesday morning, a day after his objectionable remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan triggered a massive controversy. The junior Stalin, during the speech in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka, was interrupted by the chants of 'Trisha, Trisha' from the audience. Reacting to it, he made a comment which the TVK claimed had a vulgar double meaning, and accused the DMK leader of lowering the standards of political discourse and the dignity of women.

The Leader of the Opposition was released from police custody in the evening after a bout of questioning.

Hitting out at the TVK, the junior Stalin said, "The #SofaModel government, which is incapable of wiping away the sorrows of farmers, has arrested me to divert attention from the issues. Using the ruling party's Abusive warriors, they spread defamation against me claiming that I used unnecessary words during the Thanjavur protest. They registered false cases, thinking they could harass me by dragging me from Chennai to Thanjavur, and tried to satisfy someone."

"Even after arresting me, I looked at the media and said that I view this arrest as a comedy, and only then came along. I did not run away in fear after seeing the police," he added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin further recalled the Karur stampede incident in which 41 people died, saying, "The whole country knows that today's Chief Minister, even when 41 people died in Karur, without meeting their families and without facing the media, fled head over heels in fear that he might be arrested."

"Even after so many lives were lost in Karur - this is the same person who went to Malaysia within the next one month for a film promotion and danced around. The Chief Minister may fear arrest if he wants. I am not afraid of any of that," he said.

The LoP also expressed gratitude to the DMK cadres and alliance leaders who staged protests against his arrest, demanding the immediate release of those who were detained for demonstrating.

"I express my gratitude to the leaders of various political parties, including friendly movements, who condemned my arrest, and to the party comrades across Tamil Nadu who showed unity in support of me," he said.