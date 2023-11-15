Mizoram Man, 78, His Son Sent To Jail For 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them (Representational)

A 78-year-old man and his son were sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Mizoram's Champhai district for drug trafficking.

Lalbeiseia and his son Lalnuntluanga, 40, were arrested in July last year with 271 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 1.35 crore.

Special court judge Liangsangzuala convicted the duo under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and sentenced them to 10 years in jail.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, and in case they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo imprisonment for six more months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)