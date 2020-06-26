International Day Against Drug Abuse: Mizoram Destroys Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Crore

Seized drugs worth over Rs 9.28 crore were burnt at a zoological park near Aizawl. (Representational)

Narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 9 crore were destroyed in Mizoram on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, officials said In Aizawl.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga also made a clarion call to fight the menace of drug abuse which claimed at least 29 lives in the state this year.

"In order to fight the menace let us all try our level best to fight against drug abuse," Mr Zoramthanga said in a video message.

It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to fight against drug abuse, he said.

Different types of drugs worth over Rs 9.28 crore seized by the state excise and narcotics department since June last year were burnt in an incinerator at a zoological park near Aizawl.

Mizoram Journalist Association president Zonunsanga Khiangte who burnt the drugs lauded the department for their efforts to curtail the growing menace of drug abuse in the state.

Excise and Narcotics commissioner Ngurchungnunga Sailo said the destroyed drugs included 6.8 kg of heroin, 5 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine, 173.1 kg of ganja (cannabis), 5,858 capsules and 3,062 tablets of Tramadol, 3,299 tablets of Alprazolam and 367 tablets of Nitrazepam.

According to the department's record, at least 29 people, including three women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram this year till June 26.

A total of 55 people, including 13 women, died due to abuse of heroin and other drugs in 2019.

Since 1984, when the first drug-related death due to heroin was reported in the state, 1,608 people have died due to substance abuse, officials said.

The United Nations in 1987 decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit

Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

