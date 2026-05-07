Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Mysuru Has A Way To Stop Public Urination For All

In a novel civic intervention, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has installed stainless steel reflective panels along a compound wall near Central Bus Stand to discourgae public urination.

The initiative has been implemented along an 80-metre vacant compound wall, where mirror-like stainless steel reflective panels have been fixed.

According to officials, the reflective surface is designed in such a way that anyone standing near the wall can be clearly seen by passersby, creating a psychological deterrent against public urination.

To improve visibility during the evening and night hours, LED lighting has also been installed around the panels. The lights switch on automatically along with the streetlights.

Officials said the project has been acrried out at an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 lakh and claimed it is the first initiative of its kind in the state.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some welcoming the innovative approach to tackling a long-standing civic issue.