Man Who Stopped BMW To Urinate In Public Records Apology Video, Surrenders

After the video of a BMW driver in Pune stepping out of his luxury sedan to urinate in public went viral, the accused posted a video apologizing for his act. Gaurav Ahuja later surrendered before the cops and was taken into custody by the Pune Police.

The video that dropped yesterday showed Mr Ahuja stopping his BMW in the middle of the road. He stepped out and urinated near the divider. Another man, seen inside the car holding a beer bottle, was later identified as Bhagyesh Oswal.

Despite people moving away with disgust, an unbothered Mr Ahuja finished his job and sped away in his car. The cops suspected the accused was drunk at that time. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Sensing trouble, he apologized for his act in the video and said he would surrender.

"I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, police department and Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance, I'm sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours," Mr Ahuja said with folded hands.

It's not clear if the "Shinde Saheb" mention referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

While Mr Oswal was arrested around 11 pm, Mr Ahuja surrendered at a police station in Karad. Both were taken for a medical checkup this morning to confirm if they were drunk at the time of the incident. Cops will produce Mr Ahuja in court later today.

The police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences.