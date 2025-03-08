Video: Man Halts BMW In Middle Of The Road In Pune, Steps Out To Urinate

A video of a man alighting from a BMW and urinating at a traffic junction in Pune has gone viral, prompting police to swing into action and detain one person in the case.

The incident, which was recorded by a passerby, took place in Shastrinagar area of Yerawada.

In the clip, one man can be seen sitting in the front seat of the luxury car, while his aide is urinating at a traffic junction before taking to the wheel and speeding off with a smirk at the person filming his act.

Police said the man who was sitting inside the vehicle was identified as Bhagyesh Oswal, and the one who urinated was Gaurav Ahuja. They also suspect the two men were drunk at the time of the incident.

"Oswal has been sent for medical tests as we believe the men were drunk at the time. Ahuja is on the run and local police and Crime Branch teams are taking efforts to nab him," an official at Yerawada police station said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences after police was alerted about the video, the official added.