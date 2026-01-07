Watch: Blinkit Delivery Agent Saves Pune Men Stuck On Balcony At 3 AM, Company Responds

A man in Pune had to call Blinkit, a quick commerce platform, when he and his friend got locked out on their balcony at 3:00 am. Instead of panicking, they came up with a creative solution of placing an order from Blinkit and asking the delivery agent for help. The friends calmly guided the Blinkit agent over the phone, instructing him on where to find the spare key and how to unlock the main door without disturbing their sleeping parents. The agent's professionalism and composure were praised by social media users.

The incident was shared on Instagram by a Pune resident, Mihir Gahukar. In the comment section, Blinkit also responded, writing, "This can only happen in Pune."

Also read | Watch: Man Shares Interesting Conversation With Restaurant Manager, Who Was ISRO Scientist

Watch the video here:

Also read | "Two Jobs, No Complaints": Bengaluru Man's Story Of Selling Dosa Batter To Educate Daughter Goes Viral

The video of the incident quickly went viral, with many users joking about the unexpected rescue. One user commented, "Blinkit is the new 911.' Another said, "Some superheroes don't wear capes... they wear Blinkit t-shirts."

"Imagine your parents woke up to see him entering the house," a user wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Once i order bilink it to wake up my husband. I was at work and my husband was not responding calls at home. so i ask delivery guy to knock the door until he gets up...!!" one user recalled an incident.

The incident highlights the resourcefulness of the friends and also the way that particular Blinkit agent went the extra mile. As one user put it, "He stayed calm, followed instructions, and saved the day - definitely deserves a big tip."