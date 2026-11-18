Around 10,000 people participated in a demonstration organised by the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) in Chennai, demanding the release of 22 Muslim prisoners serving life sentences and a legislative amendment to restore 3.5 per cent reservation for Muslim converts.

Among the 22 prisoners are 14 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case that aimed to target BJP leader LK Advani , in which 58 people were killed. They have been behind bars for nearly 28 years.

Responding to a specific question from NDTV on how the party justified seeking the release of those convicted in a terror attack that claimed 58 lives, MMK chief Dr M H Jawahirullah said the prisoners had spent almost their entire lives in jail.

"They've spent almost their entire life in jail. During the DMK rule, 41 such people, including those belonging to other religions, were released following the recommendation of a commission," Jawahirullah told NDTV.

The party is also demanding that the Tamil Nadu government bring in a legislative amendment to restore 3.5 per cent reservation for Muslim converts from the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities.

The demand follows a recent Supreme Court decision upholding a Madras High Court order concerning the reservation, dealing a setback to the existing arrangement.

The demonstration also comes against the backdrop of political realignments following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The MMK, which is an ally of the DMK, has continued to remain with the party, even as several other former allies, including the Congress, have moved to the TVK after the elections.

MMK said the party leadership had recently met key leaders in the ruling DMK urging these demands.