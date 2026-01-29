Manipur Leader, Diaspora Seek User-Friendly Travel Permit Process

The process of applying for a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to visit Manipur should be tweaked to reduce hardship for applicants, improve transparency, and strengthen ties between the state and its diaspora without compromising security, BJP MLA RK Imo Singh said in a letter to Governor AK Bhalla.

The PAP is a travel document required by foreigners to visit certain sensitive areas in the country.

While the PAP system serves administrative and security purposes, its current process especially pre-arrival applications, procedural contradictions, and unclear timelines create uncertainty for short visits related to medical needs, family emergencies, funerals, and cultural or social obligations, Singh said in the letter.

He also sent another letter with the same request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh suggested five points that the authorities may consider to make the PAP application process user-friendly, while retaining foolproof security safeguards.

These include strengthening the online PAP system by enabling applications to be initiated from outside India, with facility for document upload, status tracking, and pre-arrival clearance, and fixing a clear and reasonable time frame for disposal of PAP applications in order to remove uncertainty, which will help in proper travel planning.

A key point raised was what Singh called "contradictory procedural requirements, particularly applying only after arrival while needing advance authorisation."

Another request sought priority and fast-track clearance in genuine cases such as medical emergencies, elderly visitors, urgent family matters, and short-duration visits.

The fifth suggestion requested for appropriate relaxations or exemptions for persons of Manipuri origin and immediate family members via single-window coordination between the state and central authorities.

"Your intervention with the authorities concerned would greatly help in addressing this issue," Singh said in the letter to the governor.

Nagaland's Request

In December 2025, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had appealed to the Centre for lifting the PAP regime from the state. Rio had pointed out foreign dignitaries continue to face difficulties as PAP clearances were not issued on time.

A foreign visitor who was to attend the inaugural session of the 10-day Hornbill Festival was unable to visit after his travel documentation and clearance were delayed, the chief minister said.

The PAP system was reimposed in Nagaland in December 2024. The central government had, however, relaxed the PAP requirement for Nagaland to facilitate the Hornbill Festival.

"The state government will continue to pursue the matter for complete and permanent lifting of the PAP regime for Nagaland. Our state deserves to be treated differently, based on the reality on the ground," Rio had said.

PAP Applicants

Many non-resident Manipuris holding foreign citizenship have cited bureaucratic hurdles, emotional distress, and blocked homecomings under the state's PAP regime. Testimonies from foreign citizens of Manipuri origin describe a difficult system to navigate, especially for those travelling for funerals, weddings, or urgent family matters.

An Australian citizen of Manipuri origin who applied for the permit immediately upon arriving in India waited anxiously for a month. She said she received only an email four weeks later stating that her application had been closed, with no reason given.

A core issue, many say, is that travellers are often unaware that applications must be made through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) website. Tour operators have also raised concerns. There is still no clear timeline for PAP processing, they said.

The Manipuri diaspora has launched a petition calling for administrative reform of the PAP regime. The petition says it does not oppose security measures, but calls for practical reforms: a reliable website, clear timelines, and a process that recognises urgent family needs.