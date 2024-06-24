Man Cheats Thane Woman Of Rs 59 Lakh After Promising Marriage, Probe Launched

The woman came to know the accused through a matrimonial site. (Representative pic)

A man allegedly cheated a 29-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 59.56 lakh after promising to marry her, police said on Monday.

The woman, resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan area, in her police complaint said she came to know the accused through a matrimonial site in July last year.

After promising to marry her, the man took the money from her on multiple occasions under some or the pretext, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

To fulfil his demands, the woman also took money from her family members and friends. The man also forced her to take a loan on credit card and failed to repay it, he said.

When the woman asked for the money, he tried to avoid her.

Based on her complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.

