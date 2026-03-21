Man Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In UP: Cops

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl here, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Chaudhary.

According to Circle Officer (Khalilabad) Amit Kumar, the action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Saturday.

The complainant alleged that the accused raped her daughter on Friday.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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