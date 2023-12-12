Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi On December 20 Over Pending Dues To Bengal

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek the release of pending dues to the state, a top official said today.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Ms Banerjee's request for an appointment with PM Modi, he said.

"The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20," the official told Press Trust of India.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)