"Who Killed The 6 People": Asaduddin Owaisi On Malegaon Blast Case Verdict

Shortly after a special court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked a question: "Who killed the six people?"

The court's verdict came nearly 17 years after a powerful bomb tore through Maharashtra's Malegaon, killing six people and injuring more than a hundred. The blast occurred on the night of September 29 2008, near Bhikku Chowk in the communally tense town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, during the holy month of Ramzan. The court said that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations in the case and that all seven accused deserve the benefit of doubt.

Responding to the court's verdict, Mr Owaisi stated: "The Malegaon blast case verdict is disappointing. Six namazis were killed in the blast and nearly 100 were injured. They were targeted for their religion. A deliberately shoddy investigation/prosecution is responsible for the acquittal."

"17 years after the blast, the Court has acquitted all of the accused for lack of evidence. Will the Modi & Fadnavis governments appeal the judgment the way they swiftly demanded stay in the Mumbai train blasts acquittals? Will Maharashtra's 'secular' political parties demand accountability? Who killed the 6 people?" he added.