Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Below 6,000 After 3 Days

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,094 on Monday. (File)

Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of states fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day, the health department said.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (Feb 20) and Sunday (Feb 21), respectively.

According to an official statement, with 5,210 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,094.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,364 cases, while the Akola circle in the Vidarbha region, which has witnessed an upsurge in cases of late, recorded 1,154 new infections on Monday.

With 18 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 51,806, the government said.

The department said of the 18 deaths, 6 were reported during the past 48 hours, while 9 were from the last week. The remaining three deaths were from the period before the last week.

Though the statement said no new death was reported from the MMR during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed four more patients died in Mumbai due to COVID-19.

On the other hand, 5,035 patients recovered on Monday, taking the number of persons discharged from hospitals till now to 19,99,982.

Mumbai city continued to report the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 761 on Monday. Nagpur and Amravati cities in Vidarbha saw a jump of 643 and 555cases, respectively, on Monday.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities in Western Maharashtra reported a rise of 336 and 207 cases, respectively.

Aurangabad city in the Marathwada region reported 194 new cases, while in the jurisdiction of Akola Municipal Corporation, 167 fresh infections were recorded.

Amravati city saw death of seven persons due to the disease during the day.

In Nashik city and Latur district (barring Latur city), two persons lost lives to COVID-19. Out of the total 5,210 new cases, the MMR accounted for 1,364.

With this, the number of cases reported in the MMR -- which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns -- till now increased to 7,15,049.

The sprawling region has reported 19,757 deaths till now.

The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 3,19,889 cases and 11,446 deaths till now.

The Akola circle -- which covers Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts, besides Akola -- reported a rise of 1,154 cases on Monday.

In the Nagpur circle, a total of 946 fresh cases were reported.

The states recovery rate is 94.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.46 per cent, the health department said.

Currently, 2,24,054 people are in home quarantine and 1,891 in institutional quarantine in the state.

The number of active cases in the state increased slightly to 53,113 on Monday from 52,956 a day earlier.

With 73,165 new tests conducted on Monday, the number of samples examined so far in the state increased to 1,57,93,424, the government said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 21,06,094; newcases5,210; deaths: 51,806; discharged 19,99,982; active cases: 53,113; people tested so far: 1,57,93,424.