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Maharashtra Man Honeytrapped For 17 Lakhs. Case Against 7, Including Cop

A Thane man was blackmailed for Rs 17.65 lakh using a compromising video by seven people including a police officer.

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Maharashtra Man Honeytrapped For 17 Lakhs. Case Against 7, Including Cop
No arrests have been made so far, and efforts are underway to trace the suspects.
Thane:

A 56-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly blackmailed out of Rs 17.65 lakh by seven people, including a police personnel, who threatened to leak an objectionable video of him on social media, police said on Saturday.

According to the first information report registered on Thursday, the victim — a private firm employee residing in Kalyan — was honeytrapped by a 28-year-old woman who filmed a compromising video of him.

She, along with her accomplices, used the clip to extort Rs 17.65 lakh from the complainant over the last three months.

The police have named the main accused, Seema Jagtap, a resident of Dombivli, her mother, Bharati Sham Thakur (55), her husband, Sumit Singh and three others, including an unidentified police constable, in the case registered under section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

No arrests have been made so far, and efforts are underway to trace the suspects, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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