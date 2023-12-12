Maharashtra Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death: Cops

Police said the woman and her husband had been living separately for the last few months.

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in the Kalyan sub-division of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Bhupendra Giri.

Police said the deceased woman, identified as Jyoti, was estranged from the accused husband and had been living separately for the last few months.

The sleuths said they were still in the process of ascertaining the possible motive for the murder.

"The accused husband, Bhupendra Giri, allegedly took Jyoti to Trupti Lodge in Kalyan where he strangled her to death before fleeing the spot. Two teams were put together to apprehend the accused and he was eventually arrested by Mahatma Phule police from Osamanabad (officially known as Dharashiv)," an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody till December 16.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)