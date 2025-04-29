Maharashtra Man Duped Of Rs 12 Lakh With False Promise Of Son's Admission

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 12.2 lakh by forging documents and falsely promising his son's admission at junior college in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant, a Kalyan-based businessman, stated that his son had failed the Class 10 board examination, and the accused assured him that they could arrange admission for the boy at a local junior college.

The trio convinced the complainant by fabricating an SSC passing certificate, an official said.

He said the accused then informed the businessman that one of their associates had been 'arrested' by the police while carrying the fake certificate, and they pressured him to pay Rs 12.2 lakh to prevent legal action against his son.

The fraud took place between September and December 2024.

The complainant approached the police when he found out he had been duped, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the trio under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 336(2) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

