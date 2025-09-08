"Reminds Of <i>Singham</i>": Top Court On 2024 Maharashtra Police Station Firing

While hearing a petition against a Bombay High Court order denying bail to a man named in a case involving a firing incident inside a police station, the Supreme Court quipped the case reminds them of the Hindi film 'Singham'.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea by Kunal Dilip Patil, an accused in the case of ex-corporator and Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad being shot at by former BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar police station last year. Mr Patil has been accused of restraining Mahesh Gaikwad's bodyguard during the shootout.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from bitter rivalry and land dispute between the two politicians. The Bench said the incident is cinematic enough to be a script of its own, with Justice Mehta adding that, "This gave us the memory of 'Singham'. It should be a story with a tagline." Joining in on the joke, Mr Patil's advocate Siddharth Dave said such a story would probably be made into a film in a few years.

Mr Dave argued that his client was not inside the cabin from where the BJP leader had fired the shots, adding that he was not named in the original FIR. He further said that Mr Patil's role was similar to that of the co-accused, all of whom had been granted bail in the case.

The Bench issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on the bail plea of the accused and sought a reply.