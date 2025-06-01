Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Air Force Rescues 14 People Stranded In River On Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the rescue operation was carried out in the morning hours at his request.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Air Force Rescues 14 People Stranded In River On Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border
All the 14 people have been sent back home, an official said. (Representational)
Tinsukia:

Fourteen people trapped in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were rescued by Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday, an official said.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the rescue operation was carried out in the morning hours at his request.

"In a daring rescue operation, 14 persons trapped in the swollen Bomjir river were rescued by an IAF helicopter," Paul said.

"The trapped individuals were stranded due to rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in the region. The district administration quickly coordinated with the IAF and Arunachal Pradesh officials to execute the rescue plan," he said.

Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak oversaw the operation, which saw 13 people from Tinsukia district and one from Arunachal Pradesh being safely rescued.

All the 14 people have been sent back home, the official said.

Paul thanked the IAF for timely intervention, ensuring the safe rescue of the stranded people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air Force, Air Force News, Air Force News Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com