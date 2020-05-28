Key Witness Who Had Identified Ajmal Kasab Dies

He had also hit Ajmal Kasab's accomplice Abu Ismail with his office bag. (Representational)

Harishchandra Shrivardhankar, a key witness who had identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the case trial, died at his house in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, his family members said on Wednesday. He was 70.

Harishchandra Shrivardhankar was hit by two bullets on the night of November 26, 2011, when ten Pakistani terrorists had attacked Mumbai, near Cama Hospital in south Mumbai.

He had also hit Ajmal Kasab's accomplice Abu Ismail with his office bag.

"He died on Tuesday night," his family members said.

Harishchandra Shrivardhankar was the first key witness to identify Ajmal Kasab before the special court and also testified against him.

Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist among the ten who was captured live by the police, was hanged in Pune's Yerwada jail in secret on November 21, 2012 after a court trial.

A few days back, Harishchandra Shrivardhankar was found lying in a famished condition on a footpath in Kalyan. His family members reportedly could not afford his medical treatment.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had checked on the medical condition of Shrivardhankar at a private hospital in Kalyan two weeks back, sources said.

Mr Fadnavis had announced that the BJP would provide Rs 10 lakh to help Harishchandra Shrivardhankar's family.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law.