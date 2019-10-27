2 Maharashtra MLAs Offer Shiv Sena Support Amid '50:50' Demand

Achalpur MLA Bachchu Kadu and his colleague Rajkumar Patel with Uddhav Thackeray.

Two MLAs from a small party in Maharashtra's Vidarbha today extended support to the Shiv Sena, increasing its bargaining power with ally BJP over power sharing.

In a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, Achalpur MLA Bachchu Kadu and his colleague Rajkumar Patel from Melghat offered their support to the Shiv Sena.

Mr Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party.

"Their support has increased the Sena's bargaining power. We adjusted with the BJP between 2014 and 2019. Now it is time to have our share," a Shiv Sena leader told news agency PTI.

BJP's tally in the Assembly elections came down from 122 in 2014 to 105, prompting the Sena to play hardball in power sharing talks.

Among the Sena's demands is a written assurance from the BJP on "equal sharing of power", which could possibly include equal division of the chief ministerial tenure.

