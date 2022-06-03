Heatwave Predicted In Parts Of Maharashtra Till June 5: Weather Office

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has issued a 'yellow alert'. (Representational)

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave warning for the region.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has issued a 'yellow alert' and forecast heatwaves till June 5 in some areas of Wardha and Chandrapur and till June 4 in places in Nagpur and Gondia.

"In the 24-period ending at 8.30 am today, Chandrapur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45.3 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur 45 degrees Celsius," an RMC official informed.