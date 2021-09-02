Madhya Pradesh High Court Refuses To Lift Stay On Ordinance Raising OBC Quota

High court declined to vacate its stay to an ordinance which increased the reservation for OBCs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declined to vacate its stay to an ordinance which increased the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state.

The state government had approached the high court seeking to vacate the stay, advocate general PK Kaurav said in a release in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The stay order of March 19, 2019 affected admissions to post-graduate medical courses and also government recruitment, the state contended before the high court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla, however, said on Wednesday that it would hold a final hearing on the petitions opposing the ordinance from September 20 instead of issuing an order, Mr Kaurav said.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, lawyer of the petitioners, said the ordinance increased the total reservation in education and government jobs in Madhya Pradesh to 63 per cent, much above the Supreme Court-mandated cap of 50 per cent.



