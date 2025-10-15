Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Case Under NSA In Caste Humiliation Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has taken a suo motu cognizance of the shocking caste humiliation incident in Sataria village of Damoh district, where an OBC man was forced to wash and drink water from an upper-caste person's feet.

The court termed it an act of "deep caste discrimination and a serious assault on human dignity".

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Atul Shridharan and Justice Pradeep Mittal directed the Damoh police to add stringent charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 351 and 133, and Section 196(2) for offences committed within temple premises.

The court further ordered the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against all those visible in the viral video.

"The victim was surrounded by a mob and compelled to obey. This is a punishable act of coercion and intimidation," the bench observed.

The bench issued notices to the Director General of Police, the Home Secretary, the Collector, and the Superintendent of Police of Damoh, directing them to ensure strict compliance. The Superintendent of Police, Damoh, joined the proceedings through video conferencing and assured the court that additional charges would be incorporated.

Earlier this week, in Sataria village an OBC man allegedly created a meme using AI, mocking a villager named Anu Pandey accused of selling liquor despite a local ban. The meme, which depicted Pandey garlanded with slippers, triggered outrage among upper-caste residents.

Soon after, a village panchayat decided to "teach him a lesson." The youth was summoned to a local temple, forced to wash Anu Pandey's feet, drink the same water, and seek forgiveness before a jeering crowd.

The disturbing footage, circulated on social media and YouTube channels, led to widespread public outrage.

The victim later appeared in another video, calling the incident a "misunderstanding" and claiming that "Anu Pandey is my guru," but the court observed that he appeared to be reading under duress.

The bench noted that the initial FIR by Damoh police under Sections 296 and 196(1)(b) was "inadequate." It directed that Sections 351 (use of force) and 133 (public insult and humiliation) be added immediately.

Expressing grave concern, the court remarked: "Incidents of caste violence are repeating in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a man from the general category urinated on a tribal and the Chief Minister washed the victim's feet. Now every caste is parading its identity, threatening the very unity of Hindu society. If this continues, there will be no Hindu identity left in the next 150 years."

The court also asked for a status report by October 15, the date of the next hearing.