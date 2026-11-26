Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had a pointed direction for party MP Imran Masood, who's been combative against ally Samajwadi Party, as the seat-sharing talks for the UP Assembly elections become a battleground within the INDIA bloc.

Kharge mentioned Masood by name in his speech in Lucknow as he spoke of state leaders one by one. "[There's] Imran Masood, whom I frequently hear on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress," Kharge said.

"[Masood] is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld," Kharge added.

In a later part of the speech, Kharge again turned towards his left on the stage where leaders including Masood were seated, and said, "The target is to defeat [UP Chief Minister] Yogi [Adityanath] and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, and for that we must stay united. We must strive forward. We must shed arrogance," he said, speaking in Hindi, using the word 'ahankaar' for arrogance.

"It easy to win this time, and the only thing that can make it difficult is infighting," he added.

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Earlier in the day, Masood had asked whether the Congress was the Samajwadi Party's (SP) "alliance partner" or its "servant".

At the rally, too, Masood spoke before Kharge and told party workers not to underestimate themselves. "We are not lesser than anyone. That's something Congress people should know!" he said

Seat-sharing negotiations, of which Masood is a part as a member of the Congress's coordination committee, are stuck with the Samajwadi Party offering only 26 seats to the Grand Old Party, which has sought over 100 of the 403.

Masood has appeared angrier after Akhilesh Yadav's SP on Tuesday announced five candidates for the Assembly polls even as talks with the Congress are on. Four of the five are sitting MLAs, mainly from a region that's also Masood's home ground.

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"What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants? Did we ask you to leave these seats for us? We had discussed the matter, and now an 'order' has been issued that we should not speak about those discussions," Masood said ahead of the Lucknow rally.

He was apparently referring to Akhilesh Yadav's X post that said the alliance should not go by party tags when thinking of candidates "but instead see them as PDA candidates", referring to the Pichhda (backward), Dalit, alpsankhyak (minority/Muslims) social coalition that played a big role in the INDIA bloc winning more seats than the BJP-led NDA in UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thereby stopping the BJP from a national majority on its own.

"The meaning of an alliance is that there should be joint press conferences and everything should be joint. If something else is happening here, I do not know about it," Masood has further said in one of his numerous media appearances over the past couple of months.

Masood has noted that the Congress contested 107 seats when SP president Akhilesh Yadav was the incumbent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in the 2017 state elections.

"Now, he is yet to become the chief minister," he stressed.

Masood also criticised the refusal to grant permission for the Congress's 'Samvidhaan Raksha' (Save Constitution) March, which ultimately became a rally to mark Constitution Day.

Masood was asked about permission being granted for a conference organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who have stitched up a Dalit-Muslim coalition that plays on the same turf as the SP-Congress's PDA.

"This is the game, and people should understand it ... People can draw their own conclusions," Masood said, building on the argument that Owaisi and Azad were helping the BJP by dividing Opposition votes.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said in a statement that the SP-Congress pact had "reached the ICU" even before the elections.