"Love You" Note Scribbled In Dust After Taps Stolen From Congress Office In Chhattisgarh

Dozens of steel taps have been stolen from a Congress district office in Chhattisgarh, in an incident that has led the party to question the law-and-order situation in the state. The thieves made away with at least 73 taps from Rajiv Bhawan in Ambikapur in Surguja district, a senior party leader claimed.

Visuals showed broken basins and flush tanks and faucet pipes strewn across restrooms in the party office.

In a daring act, the thieves also left behind an "I love you" note scribbled in dust on the floor.

District Congress chief Balkrishna Pathak suspects that drug addicts and anti-social elements could be behind the theft and has questioned the role of the police.

"This is the third time a theft has occurred at Rajiv Bhawan. As many as 73 steel faucets have been stolen. It appears to be the handiwork of some drug addict. The way the police are working, it seems that the law and order is out of control. This is a matter of great concern," he said.

(With inputs from Abdul Saleem)