Long Queues At Mumbai Petrol Pumps, Officials Say Adequate Fuel Stocks

Motorists across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), particularly in Mumbai city, Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, have been queueing for hours at petrol stations this week amid fears of a looming fuel shortage, even as oil companies and government officials insist there is no scarcity of petrol or diesel.

From Monday evening, long lines of two-wheelers and cars were reported at several outlets in central and suburban zones, with commuters topping up tanks in anticipation of supply disruptions after rumours spread on social media and messaging platforms about tightening stocks.

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At many pumps in Andheri, Chembur, Ghatkopar and in parts of Navi Mumbai and Thane, attendants confirmed unusually high demand, with some outlets struggling to keep up with the rush. "Customers are filling up fearfully," said one operator in the Chembur area, noting that lines often stretched onto adjoining roads.

'No Shortage, Don't Panic'

Representatives of major oil firms and the Petroleum Ministry have repeatedly denied any genuine shortage. Officials said that stocks of petrol and diesel at distribution depots and terminals remain sufficient to meet routine demand, and that normal supply chains are operating.

Industry sources added that recent operational changes, including a shift to advance-payment scheduling between oil companies and fuel dealers, have caused delays in daily deliveries to some outlets, which may have contributed to local shortfalls and heightened consumer anxiety.

Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas told a media briefing that "reports of long queues have been driven by rumours" and urged motorists to "buy fuel based on normal usage" rather than panic.

Trigger Points - Rumours, Price Hike Fears, Global Tension

Market watchers say the current apprehension is part of a broader climate of uncertainty affecting fuel perception across India. Rumours of significant petrol price hikes, including reports of increases of over Rs 5 per litre in some cities, have been circulating online, adding to public unease.

Additionally, global geopolitical tensions, including conflict in West Asia, have stoked fears about crude supply chains. Although India imports a significant portion of its oil requirements, authorities maintain that refineries are operating at full capacity and strategic reserves remain robust.

Public Response and Safety Concerns

Commuters in the MMR spoke of long waits, with many saying they rushed to fill up after seeing social media posts warning of stations running dry.

"I left work early because I saw people were already lining up. Everybody at work was also talking about the extreme fuel shortage we may face in the next few days," said one rider in Thane, adding that the queues disrupted traffic on major arterial roads.

Experts warn that panic buying at petrol pumps can create a self-fulfilling cycle. When many consumers rush to top up simultaneously, actual stocks at specific outlets may deplete temporarily, reinforcing fears even when overall supply is stable.

Safety officials have also cautioned against hoarding or storing petrol in private containers, which is illegal and poses fire hazards.