'Keep Off Indian Elections': Ram Madhav's Stern Message To Imran Khan

Backing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's theory that Congress might be plotting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to influence elections, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said it would be "better if Imran Khan keeps off Indian elections".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ram Madhav said: "People of India will decide who will be the prime minister of India. We are wise enough; we don't need advisers from across the border. When we (BJP) come back to power, we will see how to deal with our neighbours."

Responding to a question on whether there is a deliberate attempt to politicise the country's armed forces, Ram Madhav said, "It is the Opposition which is trying to gain political or electoral mileage by invoking the Balakot issue and raising doubts about our Army's actions. They are not questioning the government but the very credentials of the Army itself," he said

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said she believes that Imran Khan's statement that Indo-Pak peace talks would have a better chance of the BJP comes to power was just a ploy.

